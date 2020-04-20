Cadillac City Council Discusses Future Funding for Cadillac Lofts Project

The Cadillac City Council will be discussing future funding for the Cadillac Lofts project.

The project is currently at a halt due to the pandemic.

In terms of funding, the city was hoping to utilize grant funding for parts of it.

Their plan was to apply for a community development block grant which would help fund things like sidewalks for the project.

However, the process to apply includes knocking on doors in Cadillac which can’t be done right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city says instead they plan to use Brownfield Funding.

Through this plan, they would have to pay back the money.

The city says they still hope to apply for the grant once the state opens up again.