Business in Focus: Bloxsom Roofing & Siding – Surviving Through COVID-19

Since 1925, Bloxsom Roofing & Siding has built a business that spans across multiple generations. Starting with Ottie Bloxsom, who found his passion for building structures during The Spanish Flu pandemic.

Over the years, the business has acquired accolades from big projects spanning all over Northern Michigan while offering services including PVC to metal roofs.

As Bloxsom Roofing & Siding entered into 2020, the current owners, Ottie’s grandsons, would have never thought that they would be going through a pandemic just as their grandfather did.

Things became even more complicated with strict orders put in place by Michigan and Federal Governments, and like many businesses across the nation, the Bloxsom Family decided to take a step back from the business.

