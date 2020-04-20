BREAKING: CMU Alerts Students of Shooting at Nearby Apartments

Central Michigan University students just got a text alerting them of a shooting.

Details are limited, but there has been a shooting at The Edge on 700 Edgewood Drive in Mt Pleasant.

The text says the gunman is still on the loose and that people should avoid the area.

There is no suspect description right now.

CMU Police also say they aren’t sure if anyone is hurt.

Stay with us both on air and online as we work to figure out what’s going on.