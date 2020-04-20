At Least 16 Killed in Nova Scotia Shooting

Canadian police say a gunman killed at least 16 people in a shooting rampage over the weekend.

One of the victims was an officer with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

It began late Saturday in the Canadian Province of Nova Scotia.

Police say the gunman disguised himself as a Mountie—then began shooting people in their homes and setting fires.

They say he left half a dozen crime scenes spread across Nova Scotia.

Police say the shooter is also dead.

This is believed to be Canada’s deadliest mass shooting.