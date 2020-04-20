Alpena PD: 2 Arrested in Connection to Robbery at Gunpoint

The Alpena Police Department says a man and woman have been arrested in connection to a robbery that happened more than a week ago.

Officers were called to the scene on the 200 block of S. Fifth Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Friday, April 10.

They say those in the home were held at gunpoint by several people who demanded marijuana and other property while carrying handguns, knives, and a baseball bat.

A man and a woman were arrested in connection to the robbery. And the Alpena Police Department says it has a request for charges against four juvenile suspects sent to the Alpena County Prosecutors Office for review.

The man, a 32 year old from Bay City, was arrested for armed robbery, home invasion, and resisting/obstructing a police officer.

The woman, a 19 year old from Alpena, was arrested for aiding and abetting, lying to a peace officer, and witness intimidation.