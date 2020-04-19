Prosecutors: Charges Can Still Be Filed Over Flint Water Crisis

Prosecutors say charges can still be filed for the Flint Water Crisis, despite the statute of limitations.

In 2014, the city of Flint switched its source of water from Detroit to the Flint River.

The disasterous decision was made despite city officials saying Flint’s water treatment plant could not do the job.

The water became contaminated with the bacteria legionella, lead and other toxins.

Under state law, there is a six-year limit to file certain criminal charges.

Wayne County’s prosecutor and a state official say they are looking at decisions and events that happened after the water switch.