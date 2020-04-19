Michigan DNR: No Burn Permits Saves Time for 1st Responders

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is not issuing any burn permits right now for most of Northern Michigan.

They say the dry and windy conditions are dangerous ingredients that could help a wildfire grow quickly.

On Saturday, the Roscommon Township Fire Department put out a blaze that jumped from a fire pit and ripped through leaves and grass nearby.

Investigators say someone was carelessly burning building materials, which is also illegal.

Officials are reminding everyone to be a good neighbor and not burn right now. A fire could take away precious time and resources from our first responders who are fighting a pandemic.