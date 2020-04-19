Health Department Lists Three Possible Alpena COVID-19 Exposure Sites

A Northern Michigan health department has released a list of possible COVID-19 exposure sites in the area.

District Health Department No. 4 says there are at least three confirmed locations in Alpena.

Walmart 4/12/20 FROM 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4/15/20 FROM 7 A.M. – 9 .a.m.

Meijer 4/13/20 FROM 7 A.M. – 8 a.m.

Gordon Food Service 4/14/20 – exact time not determined



If you were at these places during the listed times, isolate yourself and watch for symptoms for the following two weeks after possible exposure.