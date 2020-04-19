Community Foundation Grant Allows Single MOMM to Help Grand Traverse Families

The Grand Traverse Community Foundation has awarded grants to businesses that are helping to support families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One Traverse City organization is focusing on the support of single mothers.

Single MOMM is currently working with about 600 families that are struggling to make ends meet.

The Community Foundation’s grant has given them the ability to help single mothers who are not able to pay rent and make sure that food is on the table.

Single MOMM’s founder, Jennifer Finnegan-Pool, says forming relationships with the women they work with is important and they plan to keep offering that support online and over the phone.

“We know these women so well. We know what their circumstances are. We know what makes their families thrive,” said Jennifer. “Now we’re just doing it 100% virtually and through this new assist program.”

For more information about Single MOMM and their services, click here.