Community Challenge to Match $5,000 Gift to BACN Food Pantry

The coronavirus outbreak is leaving many without food on the table and local pantries are doubling down to help out.

A generous supporter of the Benzie Area Christian Neighbors just donated $5,000 to assist.

They say if the community can match this donation, they’ll donate another five grand.

The pantry has seen more than two times the traffic for their services

They are hosting regular pantries to help hundreds of local families.

To donate, go to https://benziebacn.org/financial/