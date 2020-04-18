TC Neighborhood Zoo Connects Community

What might look like a quiet Traverse City subdivision has actually been transformed into a neighborhood zoo.

And the animals range from large to small.

“Theres a shark. There’s a giraffe, there’s a grizzly bear, there’s, a cat,” says zoo organizer, Sarah Shutler.

While real zoos are closed, families decided to create one of their own.

They even make a walking map.

Neighborhood resident, Jesi Gosney says,“We built a six foot tall giraffe that’s sitting in the end of our driveway with a cage around it.”

Shutler said, “People are doing either man made animal out of things like boxes or they’re using stuffed animals.”

Neighbors say the activity is keeping everyone connected getting the kids excited.

“There’s lots of kids so it’s a great learning opportunity for kids as well as just a fun thing for kids to do as families walk around today,” said Shutler.

Elementary school teacher Sarah Shutler came across the idea and turned to her neighbors.

Before she knew it she had 20 houses that agreed to pick an animal and create an exhibit.

“I proposed this zoo idea in the Facebook group and it just took off,” said Shutler.

This neighborhood says that their plans don’t stop at a neighborhood zoo, and have future plans in the works.