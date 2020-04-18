Multiple Wildfires Reported in Grand Traverse County

Much of Michigan was under a “very high” fire danger rating on Saturday with dry conditions and strong winds.

This came as crews in Grand Traverse County battled multiple wildfires.

The first happened near Hoosier Valley around 5 p.m.



Around 9 p.m., units responded to another fire near the woods on Voice Rd.

Crews cleared the scene about two hours later.



Currently, the Michigan DNR is not issuing any burn permits at this time.

That is in an effort to reduce wildfires.

Those situations take away precious time and resources from first responders who are in demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dispatchers and fire departments are asking residents to please avoid burning anything at this time.