McBain Receives USDA Obligation Letter For Water System Improvements Project

The city of McBain received some great news about improving their water system.

They got their obligation letter from the USDA and the city will receive a $2,048,000 loan and a grant for $4,444,000 to go towards the project.

The project consists of installing an iron removal plant, building new wells, making improvements to the water storage tank and water main, among other things.

“With everything going on we were very nervous that the money wouldn’t be there and it would be diverted somewhere else but that didn’t happen and we got it so we’re very excited,” said Mayor Joey Roberts. “4.4 million is a lot for a city this size is pretty remarkable and it’s taken a lot of hard work from a lot of people to get us to this point.”

They hope to begin the construction on these projects in the spring of 2021.