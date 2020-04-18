Health Department of Northwest Michigan Creates Nursing Home Support Team

A regional health department says they have created a team to help nursing homes in the area.

On Saturday, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan said the group will work to address needs at congregate and long-term care facilities.

In Otsego County, they express they are working closely with the community to protect patients and staff.

Those include isolation measures and testing support from the Otsego Memorial Hospital.

Otsego is the hardest hit county in Northern Michigan.

They have 54 confirmed cases and five deaths.