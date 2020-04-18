Gaylord Gym Loaning Out Equipment During Shutdown

One local gym is making sure its members and the community can stay healthy through this stay-at-home order.

Gyms have had to close, but Powerhouse Gym in Gaylord wants to bring the gym to you. They are loaning out their equipment so you can work out from home.

Anyone can borrow things like dumbbells, exercise balls, kettlebells, etc.

” If I have it, I’ve lent it out,” said co-owner and operator Mette Shannon. “We’re just looking to help people stay active and fit in any way we can. We’re in this fitness business to help our community.”

You can email the gym at metteevelynforcier@gmail.com with what you want to get or send them a message through their website.