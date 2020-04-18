Dogs Training to Detect COVID-19

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine is working with specially trained dogs to develop a new kind of coronavirus test.

The organization recently discovered canines can detect malaria infections in humans.

They are investigating whether the same is true for COVID-19.

The dogs’ training began last month.

Researchers are eyeing a six-week timetable to determine if the dogs are up to snuff.

If so, the canines could be deployed to screen up to 250 people per hour.

They would not replace traditional testing but rather supplement it if kits are in short supply.

Theoretically, the dogs could be used at airports or other public areas once the current epidemic declines.