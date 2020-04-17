USDA Announces Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

The USDA plans to put $19 billion towards farmers and food banks impacted by the pandemic.

The department of agriculture says $16 billion will go directly to farmers, ranchers and other producers.

With schools and restaurants closed across the country, dairy farms have had to dump milk and crops have been left to rot in some fields due to the drop off in demand.

The USDA also plans to buy $3 billion of fresh produce, dairy and meat.

That food will be to given to food bank networks and community organizations.