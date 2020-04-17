Traverse City Businesses Join Forces to Support Food Rescue at Goodwill

Some northern Michigan food pantries are getting a protein boost thanks to a partnership between some Traverse City businesses and the Food Rescue at Goodwill of northern Michigan.

20% of gift card sales at Red Ginger or Burritt’s Fresh Market in Traverse City will go to help buy chicken or ground beef.

That meat will then be taken to the food rescue who distributes it to local food pantries.

The food rescue says many pantries are seeing an added demand right now and this extra meat will make a big difference.

“There is an increase in demand for food pantry services right now, this protein goes a long way in serving families in need right now, the community has come together remarkably over the past month and this is another example of people stepping up and trying to do their part to help the community,” said Food Rescue Manager Taylor Moore.

Red Ginger gift cards can be purchased online.

Burritt’s gift cards can be purchased online or by calling the store at (231) 946-3300.