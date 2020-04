We headed into the weekend with a song from a Northern Michigan blues and Americana band, The Crosscut Kings.

They play their saddened version of Bruce Springsteen’s upbeat song – “Dancing in the Dark” – accompanied by the sultry voice of vocalist, Sarah Dominic Sheaffer.

This song and video was recorded while in isolation and relates to the current state of the pandemic.

For more information about The Crosscut Kings – click here