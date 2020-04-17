TC Construction Company Sets up Impromptu Food Pantry at Local School

Unemployment is reaching record highs, and many are struggling to feed their families.

Friday, a local construction company set up an impromptu food pantry to help out.

The Greene Construction Group of Traverse City went to Sam’s Club and bought bulk groceries.

They set up this stand at Cherryland Middle School where anyone could swing by and grab what they needed.

Cherryland Middle School has been busy packing lunches for students and their stand was a much-appreciated bonus for many families.

The construction company has lost some business through this pandemic, but knows times have been harder for many in the area.

“We just want to help the families. I know there’s a lot of kids out there, it’s not their fault this is happening, so we felt we needed to do something. We thought this was the best way,” said owner Jim Greene.

