Delivered packages and groceries seem to be the social norm these days as we navigate through social distancing and the stay at home order. That’s why it’s smart to take extra safety precautions to ensure we’re not bringing any unnecessary germs or viruses into our homes with the packages or delivered items.

Dr. Jeffrey V anWingen is a family physician with Family Medicine Specialists in Grand Rapids. He’s created some YouTube videos walking people through everything from disinfecting groceries to safely bringing delivered packages into your home.

To see more check out the video posted above that aired on ‘the four’.