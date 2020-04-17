Restaurants Expect to See Major Changes Once They Are Allowed to Reopen

President Trump announced his plan to re-open the country’s economy Thursday.

Part of the President’s plan includes the re-opening of restaurants.

9&10 News spoke with the owner of the Belle Iron Grille in Gaylord.

He says, once allowed, it will take some time for many restaurants to reopen.

They’ll have to restock on many perishable foods, train staff on the latest social distancing guidelines and likely enhance cleaning schedules.

He says things will likely be very different in restaurants

“There is going to be a new normal involved here,” said Dean Bach, owner of the Belle Iron Grille. “We have a big challenge ahead of us and it’s going to be different a different world for the restaurant industry.”

He says right now has no set date for reopening.