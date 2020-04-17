MTM On The Road: Serendipity Farms Grocery Delivery Service

A Northern Michigan farm is making it easier to put honest food on the table not just during the pandemic, but all year round.

Serendipity Farms raises pastured beef, pork, free-range chickens, turkeys, goats and fresh eggs. They are also the only farm in Northern Michigan that is Non-GMO Certified.

And they offer a grocery delivery service within a 50-mile radius of Wolverine.

People can choose what kind of products they want on their doorstep by shopping on their website using Graze Cart. They have a wide selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, and more farm products.

This is a great service for people unable to go to the grocery store during the Stay-at-Home order.

People can also pick up their groceries from the farm with their no contact grocery pick up.

