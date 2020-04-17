Michigan Partners With Headspace to Offer Free Mental Health Resources

Michiganders now have access to free mental health resources during the coronavirus crisis.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the “Stay Home, Stay MIndful” website Friday.

Created in partnership with Headspace, the website gives people in Michigan access to a specially-curated collection of science-backed, evidence-based guided meditations, along with at-home workouts that guide people through mindful exercises, sleep, and kids content to help address rising stress and anxiety.

The only thing you need to access the new mental health resources is an internet connection.

“Michiganders have faced an unprecedented crisis over the past month, and in these uncertain times having access to mental health resources is crucial,” said Gov. Whitmer. “That is why I am proud to partner with Headspace, I know this science-based resource will be valuable during this challenging time. This virus has taken a toll on Michiganders’ physical and mental health. While we all stay home and stay safe, it is so important take the time to check in and take care yourself. Michiganders are tough, but having access to tools like this one will help us all get through this together.”

Michigan also recently launched a warmline to connect people living with persistent mental health conditions to certified peer support specialists. It’s available 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week at 888-PEER-753 (888-733-7753).