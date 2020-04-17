Meals of Wheels Delivers a Week’s Worth of Food to Hundreds of Seniors

On Friday, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Michigan served hundreds of seniors a week worth of food, right to their door.

Annie and Linda have been volunteering for Meals on Wheels for eleven years. Now, during the COVID-19 pandemic they’re determined to deliver more meals than ever.

“They’re even more shut in then what they were, and they can’t go anywhere. I mean they are just locked in their homes. They don’t have the flexibility we do,” says Annie.

Lisa Robitchek, manager of Meals on Wheels for the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, says they’re estimating to serve 20,000 additional meals this year.

“We’ve had to switch on a dime completely with all of this, but our mission stays the same; it’s to feed people as much as possible,” says Robitchek.

On Friday, Annie and Linda are among the drivers, delivering seven days’ worth of food right to their door.

“It just feels good,” says Annie. “You just feel happy that you can do something for those that need help, so that’s really why we’re here.”

Although the delivery looks a little different six-feet apart, the relationships and the heart-felt support these volunteers provide continues.

Robitchek says, “If there’s anybody that can make people feel warm and touched and loved at a distance of six feet, it’s our drivers. They have so much heart and passion.”