Local Photographer Offers Free Sessions to Nurses Battling COVID-19

A simple “thank you” goes a long way, but some aren’t willing to settle at “thank you” when it comes to graciously thanking medical professionals on the frontlines battling COVID-19. Local photographer, Alicia Willett wanted to say thank you in her own way, by giving free 30-minute photo sessions to nurses and their families once the pandemic passes.

This slice of inspiration has gone a long way. It’s giving people a little bit of hope to hold onto and something to look forward to. That one day, hopefully soon, this will all be behind us.

“I’m just really hoping that this inspires people to use what they’re good at and reach out to as many people as they can right now,” explains Willett.

If you would like more information or would like to see Alicia’s work, click here.