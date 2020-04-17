Local Farms Turn to Subscription Boxes, Online Ordering to Sell Produce during Pandemic

The pandemic has eliminated major customers for Northern Michigan farmers, and now, they can’t rely on restaurants or hotels making large, regular orders.

While the stay at home order has shut down hundreds of business, it’s also keeping a lot of shoppers home. Now some growers are getting creative to sell the fruits of their labor.

“We’re not, you know, planning on the farmers market being open, we’re not planning on restaurants reopening. Instead, we’re kind of focusing more on online sales and direct to the consumer,” said Lakeview Hill Farm co-owner Bailey Samp. “We put everything online and it’s been really busy.”

Samp and her partner John Dindia built up an online order and curbside pick-up system three weeks ago when the stay-at-home orders went into place.

Now, customers can select and pay for their micro-greens, tomatoes, and more online, then touchlessly pick them up from their farm-side stand twice a week. It’s been working out great.

“We’ve lost all of our restaurant [customers], but we’ve pretty much picked those up in the curbside pickups, which wasn’t happening before this happened,” said Dindia. “I definitely think there’s increased demand so hopefully it sticks around.”

Lakeview Hill is also one of five farms in the MI Farm Co-op, a regional Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) food subscription box. Together, the farms send out a weekly delivery of produce, bread, eggs, meat and more to 100 customers a season.

The Co-op has also seen a steady up-tick in interest during this quarantine.

“Not only do you get produce, so you get a mix of vegetables and fruits each week. And you also get a loaf of bread from 9 Bean Rows, a dozen eggs. And then there’s an option to add on,” said Samp. “We’re sold out. We’re sold out for spring and summer.”

The subscription box is now taking orders for the fall.

Lakeview Hill farm is leaning on these new kinds of avenues to get through this period and Dindia hopes the interest sticks around after things get back to normal.

“I would say to everyone out there to not forget about your local farmers,” said Dindia. “I really hope people come out in numbers and support their local farms.”

To support Lakeview Hill Farm, visit https://www.lakeviewhillfarm.com/shop

To learn more about the CSA Subscription Box, visit https://mifarmcoop.org/multifarm-csa-2