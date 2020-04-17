Lewiston Family Celebrates Matriarch’s 102 Year Old Birthday With Special Parade

Social distancing doesn’t make big celebrations easy, but it didn’t stop a Lewiston family from celebrating their matriarch’s 102 birthday.

They got permission from the sheriff for an unforgettable birthday parade.

“She is the rock, she refuses to quit moving,” said Mary May, Ceil May’s granddaughter.

Ceil May is quite the special lady.

Her family has been trying to celebrate her 100th birthday for two years, but pesky April snowstorms got in the way, so COVID-19 wasn’t going to stop them this year.

“That’s alright, we’re going to do our social distancing and celebrate in different way,” Mary said.

They worked to make Ceil’s 102 birthday, unforgettable…

“I put it out on Facebook and invited anyone that was interested to come out and celebrate with us,” Mary said.

As more people found out, more wanted to participate, a testament to the impact Ceil has on those around her.

“It was going to be a super easy, quick thing but the May family can’t do anything real easy,” Mary said.

From fire trucks, to excavators, and decked out SUV’s, everyone found ways to come wish Ceil happy birthday.

“It’s unbelievable, I can’t believe all those people came,” Ceil said. “I didn’t realize I was so special, we’re pretty lucky.”

All in all, over 150 cars came out to celebrate Ceil’s over 100 years.