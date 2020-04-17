Levering Man Accused of Bringing Drugs From Downstate to Emmet Co.

Police arrested a man they say was bringing drugs from downstate to northern Michigan.

Jacob Engle of Levering is charged with intending to deal heroin and cocaine and for violating the stay-at-home order.

Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement got a tip about two people selling heroin and cocaine in Emmet County.

Police stopped a car near Gaylord Wednesday night and found cocaine and heroin hidden in the car during the search.

SANE says he was returning to northern Michigan after picking up the drugs downstate.