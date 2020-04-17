Healthy Living: Busting Blood Clots in Kids

Every year, more than 250,000 people are told they have a blood clot.

On average, 274 people die every day from one.

But it’s not just an adult problem.

In fact, one in ten kids who are admitted into the hospital will develop a blood clot.

Now, a new kid-friendly drug is being tested to help get rid of blood clots without using a needle.

Courtney Hunter explains how in Healthy Living.

Rivaroxaban is FDA approved for patients 18 years and older.

Bayer, which makes the drug, hopes to get FDA approval by 2021 for the use in infants and children under 18 within the next year.