Happy Health & Home: Products for Parents
Grand Rapids area lifestyle guru and millennial mom, Emily Richett, gives us some tips and tricks on how to find the best products online. From kid-friendly meals to relaxing teas for parents – here are Emily’s top picks:
- Silk + Sonder – Productivity + Wellness Journals
- Woosh Beauty – Fold Out Face palette
- CrossWave Cordless Max – BISSELL CrossWave Cordless Max
- Splendid Spoon – Plant-Based Meal Solutions
- Sips By – Monthly Box of Zen (and Tea!)
- Proposition Cocktail – Alcohol-Free Nightcap
See the video above for demonstrations and reviews of each product.
For more HAPPY Deals from health, wellness, and lifestyle brands – click here
For more product tips and tricks from Emily Richett – click here