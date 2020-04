Focus Podcast: More Medical Answers on COVID-19

Where do we stand medically in this COVID-19 pandemic? What are the number and severity of cases telling us about Michigan? What treatment options are are being tested? Does gathering to protest stay home orders actually spread the virus and prolong the crisis?

9&10’s Courtney Hunter asked these questions and more to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Santangelo.