Downtown Charlevoix Goes Red White & Blue

Downtown Charlevoix is hoping to remind everyone we are united in these tough times.

Many downtown businesses have changed their window displays to different variations of red, white and blue.

Flags are also hanging on city street poles.

The idea started with one businesses owner and just kind of exploded from there.

“We wanted to really just show passersby that we are united through all of this, and just really show that we are still working together, in the ways that we can,” said Lindsey Dotson, Executive Director of Charlevoix Main Street & Downtown Development Authority.

Dotson says businesses hope it can remind everyone that we are all in this together.