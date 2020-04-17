Dave’s Garage Offers Free Car Disinfectant for Essential Health Care Workers

Dave’s Garage in Traverse City and Empire are offering to disinfectant essential health care workers cars for free.

The disinfectant spray is called Transform and kills 99% of bacteria in cars.

Essential healthcare workers include: nurses, doctors, medical technicians, police and firefighters.

Application of the disinfectant takes a few minutes and is effective immediately.

Healthcare workers will just need to call either location of Dave’s Garage to set an appointment.

“We are thankful that they are out there fighting this virus on the front lines along with our fire and ems so it is important for us to support them as a community and Dave’s Garage has always been a community,” said Owner Jamie Laferriere.

The free disinfectant will only be available while supply lasts.