Crosshatch Center for Art & Ecology: Artist Emergency Fund

There are so many talented artists here in Northern Michigan who rely on their talents to bring home a paycheck. With all that’s currently going on in the world, many of them have been struggling financially. The Crosshatch Center for Art & Ecology created an Artist Emergency Fund back in mid-march with one hope in mind, easing financial burdens for local artists.

Brad Kik, the co-founder of Crosshatch says, “we started with $9,000 in seed money and since then, individual donors through our website, have raised and donated another $7,000.”

With generous donations flowing in, they are encouraging artists to sign up. “You do need to earn a third of your income through your art, you do need to have a COVID-19 related cancellation and you need to have an urgent need that this fund will help provide. The money caps at $500 because that’s all we can support right now,” explains Kik.

Last but not least, the final requirement for artists is you must live in the 5-county-area, outlined on their website.

Miriam Pico, a local musician, recently received help from Crosshatch’s Artist Emergency Fund. Miriam explains, “I sing for all sorts of different audiences, from every different age group, for all different occasions.” With the Governor’s stay-at-home executive order, “it’s canceled 100% of my stuff of my income. We’re at home now. There are weddings that are being canceled or postponed. I sing in nursing homes and there are no more visitors allowed so that’s income that’s lost,” says Pico.

Many artists, Miriam included are beyond grateful and encourage people in the community to donate.

