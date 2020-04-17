BREAKING: Michigan Coronavirus Cases Top 30,000

Michigan now has more than 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 2,200 COVID-19 deaths.

Health official say there are now 30,023 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 2,227 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Thursday the state was at 29,263 confirmed cases with 2,093 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 11, 433 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the “Stay Home, Stay MIndful” website Friday.

Created in partnership with Headspace, the website gives people in Michigan access to a specially-curated collection of science-backed, evidence-based guided meditations, along with at-home workouts that guide people through mindful exercises, sleep, and kids content to help address rising stress and anxiety.

The only thing you need to access the new mental health resources is an internet connection.

Locally, health officials are reporting the second death due to COVID-19 in Crawford County.

District Health Department #10 says a woman in her 80s is the second person to die from coronavirus in Crawford County.

The health department says she lived in a long-term care facility where she died.

Two coronavirus patients in northern Michigan were transferred to a nursing home in Grand Traverse County.

Because of patient privacy laws, the Grand Traverse County Health Department did not name the facility.

They did say it was all in compliance with the governor’s executive order.

Alpenfest has been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus.

This is the first time in 56 years the popular Gaylord festival hasn’t taken place.

Organizers say they will be working to improve the festival so that they “come out of this crisis stronger than ever,” and thanked the community for its long-standing support.

The financial toll of the coronavirus is even hitting hospitals and other health care facilities.

Spectrum Health announced Friday it is making budget cuts because of COVID-19.

Spectrum said they lost millions of dollars in revenue in just one month when non-emergency and non-urgent surgeries were canceled. And expenses increased because of the urgent need for masks, gloves, face shields and other personal protective equipment for staff during the pandemic.

It also expects a drop in patients, saying unemployment and other economic pressures will likely discourage people from seeking medical help.

As a result, executives are taking 40% pay cuts and donating surplus paid time off to team members in need of PTO.

Company matches to employee retirement contributions are suspended from July until December.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.