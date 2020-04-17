BATA Provides Rides for Recovering COVID-19 Patients

The Bay Area Transportation Authority is teaming up with the Grand Traverse County Health Department to provide recovering COVID-19 patients with safe rides home.

Director of Communications and Development at Bay Area Transportation Authority, Eric Lingaur, says, “Anyone that’s being discharged from the hospital that no longer need this to be hospitalized but doesn’t have any family or way of transportation to get them back to their home.”

The Grand Traverse County Health Department was looking to put in place a procedure for the possible transfer of a COVID-19 patient, and the Bay Area Transportation Authority stepped up.

Environmental Health Director for the Grand Traverse County Health Department, Dan Thorell says, “Transportation was a big piece of the puzzle. Who is going to transport someone that is positive to another location. They really stepped up to the plate and helped us out.”

Now, they’ve converted one of their buses into a medical discharge transportation unit.

Lingaur says, “All the vehicles that are on the road right now do have some type of barrier installed on them to separate the driver and the passengers for extra precaution.”

Thorell says, “We’ve worked it out so with the vehicles ventilation system, can actually kind of create a negative pressure zone in that drivers area.”

They have also been making routine stops for essential workers. And have been taking precautionary measures to make sure riders are keeping their distance.

“We’ve quarantined off every other seat on the bus so that folks can sit spaced out from each other,” said Lingaur.

The Bay Area Transportation Authority says that this operation is possible because of the their employees that have dedicated themselves to helping the community.