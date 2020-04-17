Astronauts Return From ISS On Soyuz MS-15

A three-member crew from the International Space Station is back on Earth after spending more than 200 days in space.

The Soyuz capsule touched down in Kazakhstan overnight.

The crew returned to earth exactly 50 years after the Apollo 13 astronauts splashed down in the Pacific after an oxygen tank explosion aborted the moon-landing mission.

During the 272-day mission, crew member Andrew Morgan conducted seven space walks. Four of those walks were to improve and extend the life of the station’s Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, which looks for evidence of dark matter in the universe.