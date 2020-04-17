Animal Rescue Provides Pet Food Pantry During COVID-19 Crisis

Making sure the pantry is stocked in your home during the COVID-19 crisis is essential to the entire family. You can’t forget the pets during this time either when it comes to their food. That’s why the Mason County Mutts, an animal rescue based in Ludington wants to help.

The nonprofit helps find dogs and cats homes throughout Mason County and beyond. Part of this means connecting to the community through their pet food pantry they started planning in 2016. People can come to the pantry and see what’s available for their animals.

Although the pantry has been available for the last few years, the co-founder and president of Mason County Mutts, Sara Lutz says they want people across northern Michigan to be aware of the resource during this time.

Check out the video posted above for more details on the pet food pantry and background of Mason County Mutts.

For more information about the location, how the pantry works call: (231) 794-2757 or check out the Mason County Mutts Facebook page.