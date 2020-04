Alpenfest has been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus.

This is the first time in 56 years the popular Gaylord festival hasn’t taken place.

Organizers say they will be working to improve the festival so that they “come out of this crisis stronger than ever,” and thanked the community for its long-standing support.

To follow along with the festival’s future updates, visit gaylordalpenfest.com and the festival’s Facebook page.