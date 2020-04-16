Wellness for the Family: Foods That Help Destress

It’s Stress Awareness Month, and let’s face it – we are all a little stressed out right now. Anywhere from being stuck inside the home with the kids to the constant reminder that we are in a pandemic – more now than ever we need to distress. Before social distancing was put in order, we had Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Registered Dietician – Grace Doracha in the Heritage Kitchen to talk about handling stress, and how to combat it with the foods we eat.

Eating the Stress Away

Focus on natural foods that can help balance the hormones. Salmon Broccoli Asparagus Ginger Bananas

Consume healthy, processed foods that increase serotonin. Turkey Dark Chocolate Almonds Milk Tea

Most of all – get plenty of sleep.

For more information about stress relief tips and other Blue Cross Blue Shelf initiatives – click here