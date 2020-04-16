Wellness for the Family: Foods That Help Destress
It’s Stress Awareness Month, and let’s face it – we are all a little stressed out right now. Anywhere from being stuck inside the home with the kids to the constant reminder that we are in a pandemic – more now than ever we need to distress. Before social distancing was put in order, we had Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Registered Dietician – Grace Doracha in the Heritage Kitchen to talk about handling stress, and how to combat it with the foods we eat.
Eating the Stress Away
- Focus on natural foods that can help balance the hormones.
- Salmon
- Broccoli
- Asparagus
- Ginger
- Bananas
- Consume healthy, processed foods that increase serotonin.
- Turkey
- Dark Chocolate
- Almonds
- Milk
- Tea
- Most of all – get plenty of sleep.
