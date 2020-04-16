Wellness for the Family: Foods That Help Destress

Sarah Himes,

It’s Stress Awareness Month, and let’s face it – we are all a little stressed out right now. Anywhere from being stuck inside the Green Broccoli Vegetable On Brown Wooden Table 47347home with the kids to the constant reminder that we are in a pandemic – more now than ever we need to distress. Before social distancing was put in order, we had Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Registered Dietician – Grace Doracha in the Heritage Kitchen to talk about handling stress, and how to combat it with the foods we eat.

Eating the Stress Away

  • Focus on natural foods that can help balance the hormones.
    • Salmon
    • Broccoli
    • Asparagus
    • Ginger
    • Bananas
  • Consume healthy, processed foods that increase serotonin.
    • Turkey
    • Dark Chocolate
    • Almonds
    • Milk
    • Tea
  • Most of all – get plenty of sleep.

For more information about stress relief tips and other Blue Cross Blue Shelf initiatives – click here

Categories: the four

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories