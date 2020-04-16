The Cantina in Charlevoix Serving Free Taco Meals to Students and Hospitals

“You see, everyone is really needing a little bit of help, maybe a little pick-me-up… a little bit of hope.”

Many small, local businesses are feeling the impact of the state-mandated executive stay-at-home order. The Cantina in Charlevoix made the decision to close their doors until the mandate is lifted. However, that’s not stopping them from coming in each week to prepare and serve over 100 fresh meals to students, healthcare professionals and families in need in their community.

Chris Rutkowski at The Cantina says, “It’s currently a one-man show, so you know I’m cooking the meals. I’m packaging them and delivering them.” As you can imagine, whipping up 100+ gourmet meals doesn’t happen in a matter of minutes, this is a process that can take days.

So why? Why would someone that doesn’t have roots in Northern Michigan feel so compelled to act and help out? Chris explains, “I’ve been welcomed to the community so graciously these past few months. I think it’s the right thing to do.” People around town are taking notice and grateful to have such generous people in their community.

Chris is urging other local businesses to contribute and help serve in whatever way they can. If you would like more information or would like to support The Cantina, click here.