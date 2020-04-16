State Leaders Looking at How & When Michigan’s Economy Will Reopen Post COVID-19

Governor Whitmer is working with other Midwest governors as to when and how to reopen the region’s economy.

The governors of Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky have formed a partnership.

This, as state leaders are also looking at how to get Michigan back to work.

“It’s nothing that’s going happen right away,” said Senator Wayne Schmidt (R – Traverse City).

Sen. Schmidt is one of 6 state senators on a task force looking at how Michigan’s economy moves forward post COVID-19.

“We want to make sure we protect life, that’s key, we don’t want workers, employers, the public to be harmed in any way,” Sen. Schmidt said. “People want to get back to work and we want to make sure employers and employees are doing it in the safest way possible.”

Governor Whitmer says there are four factors she, and other Midwest governors, will consider:

Sustained control of new infections

Enhanced ability to test

Sufficient health care capacity

Best social distancing practices for the work place.

“People cannot expect the economy to turn on overnight but I think if they practice safe behaviors, businesses do the same, we can slowly but surely move it along,” Sen. Schmidt said.

Many essential businesses are screening employees each day, something the Health Department of Northwest Michigan says may continue.

“Until we’re safely out of this storm, and out of risk of the storm re-emerging, we will likely be helping businesses to conduct those screenings,” said Lisa Peacock, health officer with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan. “We want to ensure that when people are coming to work that they are well.”

Sen. Schmidt says it will be a gradual approach.

“We’re trying, this is new ground but I’m confident we are going to continue to move forward,” Sen. Schmidt said.

Sen. Schmidt says they’ll have the first of the recommendations to the Governor on Friday, but doesn’t expect to see any changes until the stay at home order expires.