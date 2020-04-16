Small Business Administration Relief Program Runs Out of Money, Petoskey Chamber of Commerce Says Many Businesses Need Relief

Small businesses are taking a major financial hit getting through the coronavirus.

On Thursday, a key form of federal relief announced they have run out of money.

“It was a really tough decision to just close,” said Julie Adams, owner of Julienne Tomatoes.

Days before the stay-at-home order, Adams made the tough decision to close her downtown Petoskey restaurant.

“When it comes down to it, there is nothing more important than our lives and our health,” Adams said. “Naturally the impact is huge.”

Taking a major financial hit…

“I started to think heavily on how are we going to get through this,” Adams said.

Connecting with area resources, like the Petoskey Chamber of Commerce, Adams was able to secure different forms of financial relief.

“Honestly without the grants and the assistance from the Small Business Administration, I can’t imagine how we would make it through this,” Adams said. “I don’t know any way.”

The Small Business Administration announced one key relief program, the Pay Check Protection program, has run out of money.

They lent over $300 billion to small businesses, more than $7 billion just here in Michigan.

“We know several of our member businesses who were able to apply and did get approval and have received their pay check protection loan,” said Nikki Devitt, President of the Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Devitt says many businesses need relief and they are working to connect businesses to the right places.

“Every business is in a different situation and some of them don’t have the sustainability to make it four weeks or six weeks so they need the programs that are going to fit them as soon as possible,” Devitt said.

She says they are also pushing for more small business relief and widening the scope of industries eligible, effectively saving more businesses, just like Adams’.

“It’s huge, it’s huge it’s really the only way that we would survive,” Adams said.