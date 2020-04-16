Science with Samantha: Bouncy Egg Experiment

Have you ever seen a raw egg bounce? Well here is why this one will! The shell of the egg consists of calcium carbonate and when that comes in contact with the vinegar a chemical reaction occurs. This reacting produces carbon dioxide that breaks apart the shell. You may also notice that your egg is growing over time! That is due to the fact that the egg has a semi-permeable membrane. That means some of the vinegar is being absorbed into the egg.

Ingredients Needed:

Egg Glass Vinegar

Some Questions To Prompt The Activity

What do you think will happen to the egg? Why do you think the egg is bigger? Where did the shell go?

Experiment Steps: