Pres. Trump Warns He May Adjourn Congress to Push Through 129 Nominees

President Trump is threatening a never-before-used constitutional provision in an attempt to push through more than 100 of his nominees.

He announced Wednesday that he could use a provision that allows him to adjourn the U.S. Congress.

If he does, he says he’d be able to push through many of his nominees, including those he nominated for federal judgeships.

The nominees are currently waiting for confirmation from the U.S. Senate.

“I have a very strong power,” the president said. “I’d rather not use that power, but we have way over 100 people that we very badly need in this administration that should have been approved a long time ago.”

According to President Trump, he has 129 nominees still waiting for approval from the Senate.