Positive Parenting: Trauma and Stress on Children

Children that are often faced with traumatic events at an early age can have physical, mental and developmental health issues later on.

A recent study was conducted by Developmental Scientist, Melissa Bright, who collected surveys from nearly 100-thousand parents with kids under the age of 17. These are families/children who experienced trauma – such as a parent going to prison, witnessing domestic violence, divorce, etc.

The results were devastating, and on this edition of Positive Parenting, we take a look into how trauma and stress is a serious issue for children.