Organizers Postpone National Cherry Festival Until 2021

Organizers have decided to postpone the National Cherry Festival until 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis.

They made the announcement Thursday morning.

It was originally scheduled for July 4-11 in Traverse City. The next National Cherry Festival is now scheduled for July 3-10, 2021.

Have a question about the 2020 National Cherry Festival cancellation? Check out the 2020 Festival Postponement FAQ section of the National Cherry Festival website.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional details.