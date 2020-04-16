National Cherry Festival Cancellation To Impact Local Businesses

The National Cherry Festival brings in thousands of people from all over the world right here to northern Michigan.

That foot traffic has always been a huge benefit for many Traverse City businesses that have depended on year after year.

With the cancellation of this year’s event are hoping these streets still fill up with visitors this summer.

“You can always feel the energy in Traverse City just really ramping up with so many people around town during that time,” said Dan Guy, the owner of Espresso Bay.

Hearts are broken following the announcement that the National Cherry Festival is cancelled this year.

“Unfortunately this news was expected, I think by a lot of people, but none of us, we didn’t want it to be a reality,” said Caroline Rizzo, the public relations manager at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.

Restaurants, hotels and shops here always look forward to the thousands of people the festival brings to town each year,” said Rizzo.

“We usually see sold out rooms during that and then people come and they’re here for the Cherry Festival but they’re taking advantage of everything else we have up here,” said Rizzo.

Everything, including the golf courses at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.

“Not only do we have the Cherry Festival golf specials that run throughout the Cherry Festival, we also host the Cherry Festival Sponsors Outing,” said Rizzo.

Espresso Bay’s owner says the National Cherry Festival is always their busiest time of year.

“I think we’re just going to have to get creative with our business models,” said Guy.

Still, many feel they made the right call.

“We’re obviously sad and disappointed that it’s postponed until 2021 but really in the grand scheme of life I think the health of our community is more important,” said Rizzo.

For now, all we can do is look ahead.

“In 2021 it’s going to be a really huge festival,” said Rizzo. “Something to look forward to.”