National Cherry Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus Crisis

A Northern Michigan tradition has been called off.

Thursday, the National Cherry Festival announced that they’re canceling the event for summer 2020.

The event was scheduled to start in 80 days, but the director said she just couldn’t imagine inviting the half-a-million regular festival visitors to town that quickly.

“As hard as this is on us, and as hard as it on our volunteers, our event directors, it kills me…but we believe [this decision] is the best one, but it’s not like we’re happy about it,” said director Kat Paye. “We are ingrained into this, so this is not a decision that was made lightly. In our world, this is devastating to us.”

More than 150 associated events have been canceled as a result. There will be no Blue Angels performance, no Festival of Races, no concerts and no carnivals until July 3, 2021.

Organizers are reaching out to any customer who bought tickets.

In the festival’s 100 years, it’s only ever been stopped by the Great Depression, World War II, and now, a global pandemic.

Its postponement will echo through the entire Northern Michigan economy, say business leaders.

“By extension, the [cancellation] also impacts all businesses, you know, there’s going to be a ripple effect through the northern Michigan economy,” said TraverseCONNECT CEO Warren Call. “It will have a significant impact on our summer tourist season, obviously. Our resorts our hotels, the restaurants the shops, it’s going to it’s going to be huge.”

While the festivities will be a no-go, the cherries will still be blooming at regional farms, and festival organizers want to find a way to support them.

“The cherry crop is still very important, our growers are very important, we are going to celebrate cherries in our hearts and minds and in any way possible that we can,” said Kat Paye.

As for the Cherry Queen, Queen Sierra will continue her reign as everyone navigates this unprecedented time.

The National Cherry Fest has put up an FAQ section on their website. To read more, go to https://www.cherryfestival.org/p/about/covid-19-festival-updates/2020-festival-postponement-faq